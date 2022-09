BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Triple-digit temperatures were expected to break records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday. Forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires, and said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday.

The National Weather Service warned of “extremely critical” fire conditions across 22,600-square-miles (59,000 square kilometers) in northern Montana including the cities of Great Falls and Havre.