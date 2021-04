LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters in Lake Oswego weren’t prepared for the crowds that greeted them when they returned from a vaccine clinic in Molalla with dozens of extra COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Word had gotten out on social media that 130 extra doses needed to be used before they expired and firefighters found a line several blocks long when they returned to the station on Wednesday night, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday.