Explosions in two Somalia cities kill at least 5

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside a cafe in Somalia's city of Baidoa on Saturday, killing at least four people and wounding more than six others, police said.
The bomber was targeting the Bay region governor, Ali Wardhere, who was outside the Suez Cafeteria, officials reported. The governor escaped the explosion unharmed, according to the official government news agency, SONNA, which reported that at least two of his bodyguards, who were also policemen, were among the wounded.