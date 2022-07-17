Experts to comb site of plane crash in northern Greece COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEMETRIS NELLAS, Associated Press July 17, 2022 Updated: July 17, 2022 2:26 a.m.
1 of15 Debris of an Antonov cargo plane smolders in Palaiochori village in northern Greece, Sunday, July 17, 2022, after it reportedly crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala. The An-12, a Soviet-built turboprop aircraft operated by the Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian, crashed late Saturday as Greek Civil Aviation authorities said the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan. Giannis Papanikos/AP Show More Show Less
PALAIOCHORI, Greece (AP) — Experts were poised to search the site of an airplane crash in northern Greece early Sunday to determine what kind of cargo it carried.
The An-12 cargo plane, which took off from the city of Nis, Serbia, on Saturday, and was headed to Amman, Jordan, crashed shortly before 11 p.m. local time, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Kavala International Airport. Minutes before, the pilot of the plane, which was operated by Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian, had told air traffic controllers, that there was a problem with one of his engines and that he had to make an emergency landing. He was directed to Kavala airport but never made it there.
