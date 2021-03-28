Expelled from US at night, migrant families weigh next steps ELLIOT SPAGAT, Associated Press March 28, 2021 Updated: March 28, 2021 12:33 a.m.
1 of11 Migrants sleep under a gazebo at a park in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dozens of migrants who earlier tried to cross into the U.S. in order to seek asylum have turned this park into an encampment for those expelled from the U.S. under pandemic-related presidential authority. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP Show More Show Less
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — In one of Mexico's most notorious cities for organized crime, migrants are expelled from the United States throughout the night, exhausted from the journey, disillusioned about not getting a chance to seek asylum and at a crossroads about where to go next.
Marisela Ramirez, who was returned to Reynosa about 4 a.m. Thursday, brought her 14-year-old son and left five other children — one only 8 months old — in Guatemala because she couldn't afford to pay smugglers more money. Now, facing another agonizing choice, she leaned toward sending her son across the border alone to settle with a sister in Missouri, aware that the United States is allowing unaccompanied children to pursue asylum.