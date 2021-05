MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee voted unanimously Thursday to expand a mental health center in Madison to reduce the number of inmates at the state's juvenile prisons.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee voted to go along with Gov. Tony Evers' plan to borrow up to $66 million to build a new unit at the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center in Madison. The new unit will be able to house up to 30 boys and 20 girls.