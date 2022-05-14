Exchange: What to know about history of inmates' last meals

PHOENIX (AP) — With executions, like that of Clarence Dixon in Arizona on Wednesay, there is often interest in the last meal the condemned prisoner would eat before they met their fate.
While not all states offer condemned inmates last meals, in some of the states that do offer last meals, corrections officials would reveal a condemned inmate’s final meal before their execution, as Georgia did when they executed a triple murderer in 2016. Arizona also has a list of last meal requests for prisoners executed from 1992 onwards, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.