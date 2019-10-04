Exchange Club salutes Ridgefield’s bravest

Ridgefield Firefighter Edward Marchitto, right, was lauded for his exceptional services at the Exchange Club of Ridgefield’s Appreciation Buffet at the Leir Retreat Center on Oct. 2. Ridgefield Firefighter Edward Marchitto, right, was lauded for his exceptional services at the Exchange Club of Ridgefield’s Appreciation Buffet at the Leir Retreat Center on Oct. 2. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Exchange Club salutes Ridgefield’s bravest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On Oct. 2, the Exchange Club of Ridgefield gave the Ridgefield Fire Department an Appreciation Buffet at the Leir Retreat Center.

At the event, awards were given to the volunteer and career Firefighters of the Year. Fire Chief Jerry Myers read the commendations citing service above and beyond the call of duty for an extended period of time as the key criterion.

Capt. Craig Dibble met that criterion by having provided 35 years of volunteer service to the fire department and to the community — following in the footsteps of his father. Similarly, career firefighter Edward Marchitto was lauded for his exceptional services.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi, accompanied by Selectman Bob Hebert and Selectwoman Maureen Kozlark, jointly presented plaques and thanks from the town for the service the two award winners have given to the town.

Also, the local Exchange Club presented plaques and thanks to the two Firefighters of the Year.

Rabbi Jon Haddon gave the invocation, including an entertaining tribute to the department, and the Rev. Dr. Deborah Rundlett gave the benediction, including a moving personal account of gratitude to the department.

The award winners will also be feted, along with winners from other Connecticut towns, by the Exchange Club’s Connecticut District at the Astro Turf in Southington on Oct. 17.