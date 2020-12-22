Exchange Club, Meals on Wheels: Ridgefield supports Staff Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 1:37 p.m.
This presentation was done on Friday Dec. 18 with great care taken to abide by COVID-19 prevention guidelines. In the center, Susie Singer, an Exchange Club of Ridgefield member and the project leader for this effort, hands the checks collected to Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield Board Chair Dean Miller with support from Nick Percival (right), Exchange Club of Ridgefield President, and Dyane MacDaniel (left), Meals on Wheels President Emeritus and Exchange Club member.
Contributed photo
The Exchange Club of Ridgefield raised $1,360 for Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield. The money will be primarily used for a New Year’s Eve dinner for Meals on Wheels.
The Exchange Club of Ridgefield is the local chapter of
the National Exchange Club, one of the oldest community service organizations in the United States, with a special focus on prevention of child abuse and community aid.