Ex-teacher accused of expensing $10K in gas for personal car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee comptroller’s office says a former middle school teacher who also was an assistant baseball coach has been indicted on charges that he expensed more than $10,100 in gas for his personal car.

According to the comptroller’s investigation, the former Unicoi County Middle School teacher and coach used the department fuel card at least 169 times to gas up his personal car without permission from June 2015 until early October 2020, including in South Carolina and Florida.