Ex-soldiers protest in Guatemala to get civil war payment Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 8:24 p.m.
1 of11 Firefighters and police work together to douse with water a vehicle set on fire by a group of veterans demanding that a law be passed that compensates them for having served during the country's civil war, outside the Congress building in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 A protester aims a slingshot at police during a protest of veterans demanding that a law be passed that compensates them for having served during the country's civil war, outside the Congress building in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Riot police form a cordon during a protest by veterans demanding that a law be passed that compensates them for having served during the country's civil war, outside the Congress building in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 A firefighter douses a vehicle set on fire by a group of veterans demanding that a law be passed that compensates them for having served during the country's civil war, outside the Congress building in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Riot police form a cordon against a group of veterans demanding that a law be passed that compensates them for having served during the country's civil war, outside the Congress building in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Protesters throw stones at police during a protest of veterans demanding that a law be passed that compensates them for having served during the country's civil war, outside the Congress building in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 A group of veterans clash with police during a protest demanding that a law be passed that compensates them for having served during the country's civil war, outside the Congress building in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Moises Castillo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Former soldiers who are demanding they be paid a war-time bonus for serving in Guatemala’s 1960-1996 civil war burst onto the grounds of the country’s congress building Tuesday and set several vehicles on fire.
The protesters broke down gates leading into the building’s parking lot and torched at least three vehicles. Some of the demonstrators apparently carried machetes, and some congress employees fled over a rooftop to escape.