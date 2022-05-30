Ex-rebel, businessman to vie in Colombia presidential runoff ASTRID SUAREZ and REGINA GARCIA CANO, Associated Press May 30, 2022 Updated: May 30, 2022 12:23 a.m.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian voters opted for a dramatic change in presidential politics, choosing a leftist former rebel and an outsider populist businessman to advance to a runoff election in June amid hopes a new face can pull them out of the economic damage from the pandemic.
Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro led the field of six candidates Sunday with just over 40% of the votes, while real estate tycoon Rodolfo Hernández, who has no close ties to any political parties, finished second with more than 28%, election officials reported.
