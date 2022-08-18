Ex-judge gets 15 months for sex assault against co-workers

ASOTIN, Wash. (AP) — A former judge in southeastern Washington state who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two former court employees over several years was sentenced to 15 months in prison.
Spokane County Judge Michael Price sentenced Scott Gallina last month, the Lewiston Tribune reported. Price handed down his decision after listening to statements from a victim, the former judge, Gallina’s family members, and attorneys for the state and defendant. The sentencing range was 13 to 27 months in prison.