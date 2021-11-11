Ex-high school coach under investigation for body fat checks

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A former high school basketball coach in Rhode Island is under investigation for allegedly asking male student-athletes for years to take off their clothes while alone in his office so he could check their body fat.
The state attorney general has an ongoing and active criminal investigation into the conduct of former North Kingstown High School boys coach Aaron Thomas, according to a spokesperson. The office is working with local police. The town's school committee is also investigating. No criminal charges have been filed.