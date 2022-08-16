Ex-cop Lane will report to Colorado prison in Floyd killing STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press Aug. 16, 2022 Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 6:43 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - This image provided by the Hennepin County, Minn. Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Lane has been ordered to report to a low-security federal camp in a Denver suburb on Aug 30, according to a court order filed Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, left, arrives with his attorney Earl Gray at the Hennepin County Family Justice Center Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, for a hearing in the cases against the four former police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis. The federal judge who sentenced Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison on a civil rights charge in the killing of George Floyd says Lane won't have to surrender until after his sentencing in a separate case in two months. Legal experts say that's not unusual, even in an emotionally charged case like this. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP, File) Anthony Souffle/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence Thursday, July 21, 2022, that could let him go free after as little as two years in prison for his role in the killing of George Floyd. Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers, along with Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Chauvin, who were convicted by a federal jury in February of violating Floyd's civil rights by depriving him of medical care. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney Robert Paule arrive for sentencing for violating George Floyd's civil rights outside the Federal Courthouse Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. A judge has scheduled a hearing for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, on the status of plea negotiations in the case of the two remaining officers awaiting trial on state charges in the murder of George Floyd. Thao and J. Alexander Kueng face a late October trial. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP, File) David Joles/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng, left, and his attorney Thomas Plunkett arrive for sentencing for violating George Floyd's civil rights outside the Federal Courthouse Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn. A judge has scheduled a hearing for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, on the status of plea negotiations in the case of the two remaining officers awaiting trial on state charges in the murder of George Floyd. Tou Thao and Kueng face a late October trial. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP, File) DJ CA/AP Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, will do his time at a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado.
A court order Tuesday directs Lane to report to the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in the Denver suburb of Littleton on Aug. 30.
