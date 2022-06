GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man convicted of selling firearms while he was an N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper has been sentenced to three years in prison, federal officials said.

Timothy Jay Norman, 47, of Browns Summit, was sentenced on Thursday, U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston said in a news release. Norman pleaded guilty in March, the news release said. Norman also was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and will face three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.