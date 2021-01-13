Ex.-Michigan Gov. Snyder charged in Flint water crisis DAVID EGGERT and ED WHITE, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 8:20 p.m.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks with reporters during a news conference at his office in Lansing, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis. David Eggert/AP
The Flint Water Plant tower is shown in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. Paul Sancya/AP
A section of the Flint River is shown in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. Paul Sancya/AP
Vehicles drive through downtown Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. Paul Sancya/AP
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged Wednesday with willful neglect of duty stemming from an investigation of ruinous decisions that left Flint with lead-contaminated water and a regional outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.
The charges, shown in an online court record, are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
DAVID EGGERT and ED WHITE