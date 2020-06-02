Ex-Kansas City officer pleads in fatal wreck near Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Kansas City police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter after a 2018 wreck near Arrowhead Stadium that killed a Kansas teenager and injured two others.

Terrell Watkins, 35, also pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of careless and imprudent driving in the Oct. 21, 2018 crash that killed Chandan Rajanna, 17, of Overland Park, Kansas, and seriously injured Rajanna's father and sister.

Prosecutors said Watkins was speeding and recklessly changing lanes before his police van slammed into the back of Rajanna's car, which was in a line of traffic waiting to get into a Kansas City Chiefs game. Watkins, who was also injured, was late for an off-duty security job at the game.

Witnesses said Watkins van made several lane changes to pass other vehicles before the wreck and data showed the van was traveling 76 mph less than a second before hitting Rajanna’s car.

Watkins, who resigned from the police force, will be sentenced July 7.