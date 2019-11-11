Ex-GOP congressman to speak at Indiana environmental event

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A former Republican congressman who's made it his mission to convince conservatives to take climate change seriously will speak this weekend at a gathering of Indiana environmental groups.

Bob Inglis is scheduled to deliver Saturday's keynote address at the annual "Greening the Statehouse" event hosted by the Hoosier Environmental Council.

Organizers expected about 400 people from several environmental groups will attend that event in the Indianapolis suburb of Westfield.

Inglis was a longtime South Carolina congressman until he lost his congressional primary in 2010 after speaking out about global warming following a trip to the Arctic.

He's since dedicated his professional life to convincing conservatives to take climate change seriously. Inglis says that on Saturday he'll discuss "how conservatives can be a major part of solving climate change."