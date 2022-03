BOSTON (AP) — A former employee at the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, who also worked for the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to possessing child pornography.

David St. George, 75, of Arlington, Massachusetts, was an artistic adviser for the acclaimed orchestra, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Thursday. St. George pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16.