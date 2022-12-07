Ex-Border Patrol agent's capital murder trial goes to jury

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Wednesday in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 because he wanted to clean up the streets of his South Texas hometown.
Juan David Ortiz, 39, faces life in prison if convicted of capital murder in the slayings that took place over a two-week span. Ortiz was a Border Patrol intel supervisor at the time of his arrest. He's accused of killing Melissa Ramirez, 29, Claudine Anne Luera, 42, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, 35, and Janelle Ortiz, 28.