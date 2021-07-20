'Every firefighter on deck' this wildfire season in Oregon SARA CLINE, Associated Press/Report for America July 20, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 5:32 p.m.
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns behind heavy equipment at the Mitchell Monument in southern Oregon on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The 569-square-mile (1,474 square kilometers) Bootleg Fire is burning 300 miles (483 kilometers) southeast of Portland in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest, a vast expanse of old-growth forest, lakes and wildlife refuges. (Bootleg Fire Incident Command via AP)
This satellite image provided by Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies shows overview of wildfires from Oregon, Idaho, and Northern California on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Extremely dry conditions and heat waves tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
3 of3
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As infernos continue to rage across Oregon, officials say that the state will need “every firefighter on deck" this wildfire season.”
Currently, 5,000 firefighters are battling blazes in the state, including 2,000 working on the Bootleg Fire — the nation's largest active wildfire that has grown to 607-square-mile (1,572 square kilometers).