RIDGEFIELD — Eversource has admitted blame for failing to inform the town's first selectman in advance about a large project on Prospect Street that's requiring the temporary closing of a main road.

"We fell short in our communications efforts early on," said Mitch Gross on Wednesday, a spokesman for Eversource. "We need to be better."

The work being performed is an "upgrade," Gross said. "Its purpose is to increase the reliability and resiliency of our electric delivery system in the Ridgefield area."

The work, which began last week, involves removing poles and putting lines and equipment underground. When completed, the frequency of outages is expected to decline. As part of the work, Prospect Street is closed between Main Street and Grove Street. Detours involve Governor Street to East Ridge Road.

'Never going to happen again'

On Tuesday, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said he's "very upset" about not being informed of the project ahead of time.

"They never notified us of it. They never communicated anything," Marconi said. "They never asked to work with the town — What is your schedule? When's a good time to do it? They just came in and shut down the street."

He added considering the extent of the project, for Eversource to be closing "that very important road this week and maybe next week, it's exactly what we didn't want to do."

He added that's why the town worked so hard to largely finish its own Main Street realignment project before the holiday shopping season.

"Then they come in unannounced and just shut a road down," Marconi said. "That's inexcusable to me and that's never going to happen again."

He said if Eversource had informed him of its plans, he would have suggested a different timeframe to perform the work.

"We would have worked together. It could have been done at night, etc., just like we did Main Street," he said. "What happens is it leads one to speculate. It only furthers the tension."

Marconi said he has been working with Eversource for 23 years — ever since he became first selectman, and this is not the first time there has been communication issues with the company.

"This is a major issue with Eversource and their inability to communicate with the municipalities," he said. "I was hoping that there were a lot of changes."

Gross said Eversource hopes to be completely finished with the project by Dec. 15.

"Unfortunately, there has been some disruption to traffic and we clearly understand the need to complete this work as quickly as possible with the holiday season here," he said. "We have contractor crews working on our behalf to wrap this up, to upgrade the lines and the vault that holds all the lines and the equipment. Right now, while Prospect Street is closed, they're working with a goal of opening up one of those lanes in that stretch between Maine and Grove sometime next week, and weather permitting, to be completely done by Dec. 15."

Gross said going forward, Eversource "will do better."



"We're always working to strengthen our communications but we fell short." he said. "We clearly understand at this time of the year the need to have that road open and we're moving as quickly as we can to take care of that."