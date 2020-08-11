Eversource promises power on by midnight; Town says call in if it’s not

Utility trucks and crews began dealing with a rat's next of wires down near the intersection of Route 33 and 35 in Ridgefield. Eversource is 99percent of customer sin town will have power back by midnight tonight, Tuesday.

RIDGEFIELD — Eversource has said nearly all of Ridgefield will have power back by midnight tonight, and town officials are urging people who still don’t have power by 10 tomorrow morning to call in.

First Selectmen Rudy Marconi addressed Ridgefield in a phone call to homes in town shortly after noon on Tuesday.

“Eversource has finally sent numerous crews to town and are promising that 99 percent of Ridgefield will be restored by 11:59 p.m. tonight,” Marconi said. “Some power may be restored gradually during the day. The remaining 1 percent requires more extensive restoration.”

Residents who do not have power by 10 a.m. Wednesday morning are asked to call the Office of Emergency Management at 203-431-2350 and Eversource at 800-286-2000.

“Together we will keep the pressure on Eversource until we are 100 percent restored,” Marconi said. “We will continue to hold them accountable so this does not happen again in the future.”

Residents were also reminded to not operate generators inside their homes or close to windows; to consider all downed wires live; and that trees with entangled wires cannot be cleared until Eversource addresses it.