Eversource predicts 90 percent restoration statewide by Sunday night; St. Stephen’s will offer charging and WiFi

Eversource says it has 2,300 line and tree crews working in Connecticut, many of them brought in from out of state. Visiting utility trucks were in evidence in Branchville train station in Ridgefield on Saturday.

More than half of Ridgefield has electricity restored, showers are available at the Recreation Center until 9:30 tonight and again tomorrow evening, charging and WiFi stations will be offered at St. Stephen’s North Hall, and the utility Eversource is saying 90 percent of its Connecticut customers will have power back Sunday evening.

“Currently Main Street, the fire house, post office, CVS corridor and Ballard Green have been restored,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said Sunday evening in a phone call to Ridgefield homes.

“We still have 45 percent of the town without power. Police, fire and town personnel have been touring the town to make sure all damage is reported,” Marconi said, adding that the town continues to pressure Eversource to get more crews working to restore power in town.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, Eversource was reporting that 5,302 of its 10,989 Ridgefield electricity customers — just over 48 percent — were still affected by outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias’ sweep through town on Tuesday. That’s down from 77 percent of Ridgefielders who were without power on Wednesday morning.

Eversource continued to predict that complete restoration of service in Ridgefield would be achieved by Tuesday, August 11, at 11:59 p.m.

Marconi said showers would be available at the Parks and Recreation Center off Danbury Road until 9:30 Sunday night, and from 5 to 9:30 Monday evening, as well.

“Unless you have a death wish, please keep generators out of the garage and away from the house,” Marconi said.

The town is continuing to get calls concerning generators improperly set up and used, he said, urging generator owners to follow manufacturer’s instructions.

“Consider all downed wires live,” Marconi added. “Dial 911 for all emergencies.”

The town set up a special hot-line for storm related questions at 203-431-2718 — operative from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. An additional hot-line will be open from 1:30 to 5 p.m. on Monday, at 203-431-2350. “Due to call volume, we ask for your patience,” said Gerri Lewis, public information officer with the town office of Emergency Management..

Charging. WiFi

Lewis at the town’s Office of Emergency Management spread the word Sunday afternoon that St.Stephen’s Episcopal Church — the stone church on Main Street across from the intersection of Governor Street — will be offering charging and WiFi on Monday and Tuesday.

“St. Stephen’s is pleased to offer complimentary charging and WiFi in North Hall, for anyone who’s been affected by Tropical Storm Isaias. There are 11 one-hour time slots each day, beginning on the hour and half hour from 9 to 2. You should see 11 for each of the two days,” said a release from the Office of Emergency Management.

St. Stephen’s said: “Please choose a 60-minute time slot on Monday and/or Tuesday, and bring a power strip or extension cord, and any chargers you may need. We have tables set up in North Hall, one per person, each a safe distance apart. North Hall is the white building on our campus closest to Deborah Ann’s.

“One person per ticket, please,” the church’s release said. “Face Masks are required at all times. (This will not be an opportunity for video conferencing, unfortunately.) Seats are more than 6 feet apart, and entering the space will be timed.”

Click on the link below to reserve charging time in North Hall:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/power-and-wifi-at-st-stephens-tickets-116307814805

2,300 utility crews

Sunday afternoon about 3:40, Eversource made it’s prediction concerning restoration across Connecticut. “Eversource expects that 90% of all of its Connecticut customers will have power this evening,” the company’s release said.

“Eversource line and tree crews continue working around-the-clock to repair the extensive damage caused during Tropical Storm Isaias while adhering to strict COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols.” said company spokesman Mitch Gross. “With the support of utility workers from across the country and Canada, more than 2,300 line, tree and support crews are now on the ground as the energy company continues its urgent effort to restore the remaining 138,000 customers in Connecticut without power.”

“We know how frustrated our customers who still don’t have power are, and we have thousands of utility workers repairing the extensive damage across the state today who are relentless in their determination to restore power for all customers,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “We hear our customers and community leaders, and we will not rest until this massive restoration effort is complete.”

Eversource said it was providing accommodations for the thousands of out-of-state crews, and had secured more than 6,500 beds for crews, while serving more than 30,000 meals daily to the workers trying to restore power to customers.