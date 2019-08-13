Eversource helicopter inspections run throughout August

An Eversource helicopter.

Eversource will be conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment on rights of way throughout Connecticut this month. This is a semiannual inspection that involves the use of a helicopter equipped with heat-sensing, infrared scanning technology which can detect potential equipment issues before they occur.

The aerial inspections started Aug. 13 and continue through Aug. 31. Weather permitting, flights will take place from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In addition to the aerial inspections over Cheshire and Wallingford, similar inspections will take place over 98 other Connecticut towns.

The inspecting helicopter will be a blue and silver in color, with its tail identification being #N1431W.