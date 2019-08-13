https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Eversource-helicopter-inspections-run-through-14300467.php
Eversource helicopter inspections run throughout August
Photo: Contributed Photo
Eversource will be conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment on rights of way throughout Connecticut this month. This is a semiannual inspection that involves the use of a helicopter equipped with heat-sensing, infrared scanning technology which can detect potential equipment issues before they occur.
The aerial inspections started Aug. 13 and continue through Aug. 31. Weather permitting, flights will take place from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
In addition to the aerial inspections over Cheshire and Wallingford, similar inspections will take place over 98 other Connecticut towns.
The inspecting helicopter will be a blue and silver in color, with its tail identification being #N1431W.
