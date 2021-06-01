Evers says vetoing entire state budget is an option

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers refused to rule out the possibility of vetoing the entire state budget that's currently being written by a Republican-controlled legislative committee, saying Tuesday that it was too early to say whether he would do that.
Evers also said it was reasonable to expect some businesses and universities to require proof of vaccination for the COVID-19 virus. A Republican-backed bill that would prohibit the University of Wisconsin from requiring vaccinations, or COVID-19 tests, is up for a public hearing Wednesday.