Evers requests FEMA storm damage assessments in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to do a preliminary damage estimate of severe winter storm and lakeshore flooding that struck southeastern Wisconsin earlier this month.

The process is the first step in determining whether Wisconsin will request a federal disaster declaration.

Evers said Tuesday the storm, combined with high water levels on Lake Michigan, resulted in “significant shoreline damage to public infrastructure" in southeastern Wisconsin. Doing the assessments will help determine whether communities may qualify for federal aid to help them rebuild, he said.

The governor's office said FEMA is expected to assess damage to public infrastructure next week in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. Agency staff will not be assessing damage to homes or businesses, since much of that damage is covered by insurance or would not qualify for federal disaster assistance.

As of Monday afternoon, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties had reported a combined estimate of $30 million in damage to public infrastructure as a result of the Jan. 10-12 storms and flooding. Those preliminary numbers are expected to change.