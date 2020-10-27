Evers calls for self-imposed lockdown as cases hit record

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers called Tuesday for Wisconsin residents to voluntarily shelter in place as the number of coronavirus infections in the state and related deaths hit new daily records.

The virus has been running rampant in Wisconsin since September. The state was fourth in the country in per capita cases over the last two weeks as of Monday, with 840 cases per 100,000 people.

State health officials reported 5,262 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, easily shattering the daily record of 4,591 set on Oct. 20. They also reported the virus was a factor in another 64 deaths, breaking the old daily record of 48 deaths seat on Oct. 21.

The state has now seen 206,311 and 1,852 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Evers said during a teleconference with reporters on Tuesday that people should stay in their homes and limit their interactions to their immediate family. The governor issued a formal stay-at-home order in March but the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court struck the mandate down in May.

“If people stay at home, we can call it whatever,” Evers said. “I call it saving lives."