Evers, Oneida sign deal to allow sports betting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and the Oneida Nation signed an agreement Thursday allowing people to bet on sporting events for the first time in Wisconsin.

The governor and the tribe announced the deal at the tribe's casino just outside Green Bay. The administration and the tribe said they have amended the tribe's gambling compact with the state to allow wagering on professional sporting events, including NFL, NBA and MLB games, professional sports drafts and nationally televised award shows.