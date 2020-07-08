Evers: Capitol will stay closed, state workers to wear masks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Capitol building will not re-open next week as planned and state employees will have to start wearing masks whenever they're working indoors as the coronavirus continues to spread in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers' administration announced Wednesday.

The Capitol building in Madison has been closed to the public since Evers handed down a stay-at-home order in March. The state Supreme Court struck down that order in May and Evers' administration had planned to re-open the building on Monday.

But infection rates have been climbing in Wisconsin over the last two weeks and the administration announced Wednesday that the Capitol will remain closed indefinitely.

The administration also announced that starting Monday all state employees must wear masks whenever they're inside a state facility, including offices, parking garages, elevators and bathrooms, waiting in line to enter a state facility and whenever they're inside any enclosed building on state business.

Dane County officials on Tuesday ordered all residents to wear masks when indoors starting Monday.