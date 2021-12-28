Evangelicals a rising force inside Argentine prisons GERMAN DE LOS SANTOS and RODRIGO ABD, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2021 Updated: Dec. 28, 2021 12:06 a.m.
Prisoners pray before getting baptized inside an evangelical cellblock at the Penal Unit N11 penitentiary in Pinero, Santa Fe Province, Argentina, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Prisoners who want to be allowed in an evangelical cellblock must comply with rules of conduct, including praying three times a day, giving up all addictions and fighting. Rodrigo Abd/AP
A railway line runs past homes in Villa Banana, a poor neighborhood with high rates of robbery and murder in Rosario, Argentina, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The city of some 1.3 million people has high levels of poverty and crime, where violence between gangs who seek to control turf and drug markets has helped fill its prisons. Rodrigo Abd/AP
A police investigator inspects a gunshot hole at a home suspected of being a base for drug dealing in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. "Eighty percent of the crimes in Rosario are carried out by young hit men who provide services to drug gangs, whose bosses are imprisoned and maintain control of the criminal business from jails," said Matías Edery, a prosecutor in the Organized Crime Unit in Santa Fe province. Rodrigo Abd/AP
Special Forces Police officer Fabian Becerra greets a child while patrolling the poor neighborhood, Villa Banana, which has high rates of robbery and murder in Rosario, Argentina, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The city of some 1.3 million people has high levels of poverty and crime, where violence between gangs who seek to control turf and drug markets has helped fill its prisons. Rodrigo Abd/AP
Jeremias Echague shows his tattoo from inside his cell within the evangelical cellblock he joined at the Correctional Institute Model U.1., Dr. Cesar R Tabares, known as Penal Unit 1 in Coronda, Santa Fe province, Argentina, where the 19-year-old waits for his final sentencing for homicide, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Many here began peddling drugs as teenagers and got stuck in a spiral of violence that led some to their graves and others to overcrowded prisons divided between two forces: drug lords and preachers. Rodrigo Abd/AP
Members of the Special Operations Troops Company, (TOE) patrol La Tablada, a neighborhood with a high homicide rate in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, April 29, 2021. The graffiti in the back reads in Spanish: "My evil, your fear." Rodrigo Abd/AP
Inmates Ruben Luna, right, who is serving a 14-year sentence for murder, embraces Sebastian Monje, who has been in prison for eight months for attempted murder and robbery, before being baptized inside an evangelical cellblock at the penitentiary in Pinero, Argentina, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The signs read in Spanish "Christ lives. Lion of Judah." Rodrigo Abd/AP
ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — The loud noise from the opening of an iron door marks Jorge Anguilante’s exit from the Pinero prison every Saturday. He heads home for 24 hours to minister at a small evangelical church he started in a garage in Argentina’s most violent city.
Before he walks through the door, guards remove handcuffs from “Tachuela” — Spanish for “Tack,” as he was known in the criminal world. In silence, they stare at the hit-man-turned-pastor who greets them with a single word: “Blessings.”
Written By
GERMAN DE LOS SANTOS and RODRIGO ABD