Evan Jenkins to serve as WVa Supreme Court chief justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Evan Jenkins will serve as the West Virginia Supreme Court's chief justice next year.

Jenkins was previously chosen to replace Tim Armstead. The court on Friday designated John Hutchison to serve as chief justice in 2022.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Jenkins and Armstead to the court in August 2018 as temporary replacements after two other justices retired during an impeachment scandal. Voters elected Jenkins and Armstead to the bench in November 2018. Jenkins is serving through 2024. Armstead won re-election in June to a 12-year term.

Jenkins served two terms in the U.S. House as a Republican. Armstead is a former Republican speaker of the state House of Delegates.

Justice appointed Hutchison to the court in December 2018 to fill the seat of convicted former Justice Allen Loughry. Hutchison, a former Raleigh County circuit judge, was elected in June to fill out the remainder of Loughry's term through 2024.