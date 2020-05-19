Evacuations urged in parts of mid-Michigan due to flooding

EDENVILLE, Mich. (AP) — People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of the Tittabawassee River were told to evacuate their homes early Tuesday following heavy rains that put pressure on dams in the area.

Midland County 911 sent out a series of alerts saying the Edenville and Sanford dams were at risk of failing, and those living near Sanford Lake, Wixom Lake and other area waterways should evacuate. Shelters were set up at two schools.

Midland County Emergency Management later said that the dams were “structurally sound." It said water flowing through the dam spillgates couldn't be controlled, however, so evacuation measures remained in place.

Just to the north in Gladwin County, the National Weather service issued a flash flood warning for the Cedar River below the Chappel Dam. And other parts of the state saw isolated flooding following heavy rains in recent days.