Europeans express 'grave concern' over IAEA report on Iran

BERLIN (AP) — The foreign ministries of Germany, France and Britain on Thursday expressed “grave concern” over the latest report by the UN's nuclear watchdog that said Iran continues to produce uranium metal, which can be used in the production of a nuclear bomb.
The International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna confirmed earlier this week that Iran has produced uranium metal enriched up to 20% for the first time, and has significantly increased its production capacity of uranium enriched up to 60%.