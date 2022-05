WAUCONDA, Ill. (AP) — A bison that escaped a suburban Chicago farm last September and had been living in the wild since was recaptured Wednesday, officials said.

The 1,300-pound (590-kilogram) bison some had come to know as Tyson ran off while being delivered to the Milk and Honey Farmstead in Wauconda, and officials said they believe she settled in Lakewood Forest Preserve in early April.