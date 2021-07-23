Eritrean refugees under attack in Ethiopia's Tigray war CARA ANNA, Associated Press July 23, 2021 Updated: July 23, 2021 4:22 a.m.
1 of6 Elena, 7, left, plays a game of checkers using soda bottle tops with friend Hailemariam, 12, at a reception and day center for displaced Tigrayans in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, Sunday, May 9, 2021. The Tigray conflict has displaced more than 1 million people, the International Organization for Migration reported in April, and the numbers continue to rise. Some thousands of Eritrean refugees are among the most vulnerable groups in the Tigray conflict and are increasingly caught in the middle of the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Ben Curtis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Map of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region locates camps. Associated Press Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Children and other congregants pray during a Sunday morning service of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church at the Church of St. Mary in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Sunday, May 9, 2021. The head of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Abune Mathias, in a video shot last month on a mobile phone and carried out of Ethiopia, sharply criticized Ethiopia's actions in the conflict in the country's Tigray region. Some thousands of Eritrean refugees are among the most vulnerable groups in the conflict and are increasingly caught in the middle of the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Ben Curtis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this file satellite photo dated April 22, 2021 provided by Planet Labs shows an agricultural college where witnesses say ethnic Tigrayans have been detained for months without charge, one of several such detention centers across the country. Some thousands of Eritrean refugees are among the most vulnerable groups in the conflict and are increasingly caught in the middle of the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. (Planet Labs, FILE via AP) AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Thousands of Eritrean refugees are increasingly caught in the middle of the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where witnesses and U.N. officials say forces have attacked their camps, abducted or killed some of the residents, and stolen their food and possessions.
The refugees are among the most vulnerable groups in the Tigray conflict, which broke out in November between the region's forces and Ethiopian federal troops. It has left thousands of people dead.