Erdogan: Nordic NATO bid could still be nixed if vows unkept ZEYNEP BILGINSOY, Associated Press June 30, 2022 Updated: June 30, 2022 12:23 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state met for the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, second right, leaves the podium after addressing a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state met for the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state met for the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan adjusts his earpiece as he listens to a question from a journalist during a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state met for the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, during a round table meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tests the microphone prior to addressing a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state met for the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state met for the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state met for the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state met for the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
ISTANBUL (AP) — Just two days after agreeing to lift deal-breaking objections to Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession, Turkey’s leader threatened Thursday that Ankara could still block the process if the two countries fail to fully meet his expectations.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the close of the alliance’s summit in Madrid that Tuesday night’s 10-article agreement with the Nordic pair was a victory for Ankara that addressed all its “sensitivities.” He especially stressed Turkey’s demand that Sweden and Finland extradite terror suspects with links to outlawed Kurdish groups or the network of an exiled cleric accused of a failed 2016 coup in Turkey.
Written By
ZEYNEP BILGINSOY