Envoy protests mandated virus tests for foreigners in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Britain’s ambassador to South Korea on Thursday criticized South Korean health authorities for mandating coronavirus tests on all foreign workers in Seoul and a nearby province in a mass testing campaign that has triggered complaints about racial discrimination.
In video message posted on Twitter, Ambassador Simon Smith said his embassy has made it clear to South Korea’s national government that the measures in the greater capital area “are not fair, they’re not proportionate, nor are they likely to be effective.”