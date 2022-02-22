Environmentalists lose appeal to halt Arizona uranium mine

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled against environmental groups and an Arizona tribe in their bid to keep a uranium mine south of the Grand Canyon from operating.
The Pinyon Plain Mine, formerly known as the Canyon Mine, lies within a roughly 1,562-square-mile (4,045-square-kilometer) area that was placed off-limits to new mining claims in the Obama administration. But it doesn't keep Energy Fuels Resources from developing its claims on U.S. Forest Service land because they were grandfathered in.