Environmental law group sues TVA over gas pipeline documents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southern Environmental Law Center has sued the nation's largest public utility for failing to disclose full contracts related to proposed natural gas pipelines.

The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to shutter its remaining coal-fired power plants and get power from another fossil fuel — natural gas. The SELC requested copies of TVA contracts with two gas companies under the federal Freedom of Information Act. TVA supplied the contracts, but they were heavily redacted, according to the lawsuit last week.