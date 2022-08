CASSELBERRY, Fla. (AP) — A local GOP office in central Florida was vandalized over the weekend with someone referring to members as fascists in spray-paint on a front window.

The word “Eat s—- fascists" was spray-painted on the entrance to the office of the Republican Party of Seminole County, located in a suburb of Orlando, Florida. Super glue also was squirted into the front door lock, according to an incident report filed Monday by the Casselberry Police Department.