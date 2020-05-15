Enter a chance to win a free one year family recreation membership

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation misses you! We can’t wait to see you again. Your health and safety are important to us and we are working on our reopening plan. Please stay tuned for details.

In the meantime, please send us an email telling us what you miss most about us for your chance to win a Free One Year Family Recreation Membership. We will only accept one entry per family, but feel free to share multiple things that you miss about us. We love compliments. The winner is randomly drawn and no purchase is necessary. Recreation Center members and nonmembers may participate. Please send your email to pandrregistrations@ridgefieldct.org by May 31 and add “We Miss You” in subject line. Good luck!

Martin Park Beach offers summer fun for everyone. The beach will be open daily from Saturday, June 13 to Monday, Sept. 7. There will be limited passes sold this year in an effort to abide by the required social distancing rules. Ridgefield residents who have a Recreation Center membership (any level) may buy a family beach membership for just $112 all summer long. This is not a limited time offer. Memberships are available for higher rates to Ridgefield residents without a Recreation Center membership and there is limited availability to nonresidents. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org.

Kathy Fassman