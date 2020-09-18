Enter Keeler Tavern’s 8th annual Scarecrow Contest

Mr. Pumpkin Head won the 2019 People's Choice vote on Facebook in Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's 7th annual Scarecrow Contest.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) is hosting its 8th annual scarecrow contest. Individuals, families, groups, and businesses are invited to create a scarecrow to be displayed on Main Street during Fall in Love with Ridgefield Oct. 16-18.

Voting will take place on the KTM&HC Facebook page from Oct.16-31. The scarecrow with the most likes by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31 will receive a prize. (Note that there will be no ballot voting this year following COVID-19 guidelines which caution against touching any surfaces).

Scarecrow frames are available now for $25 each and may be picked up at KTM&HC’s Visitor Center, 152 Main St., Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Register at https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/mG-8vU3HUf7gekjhlTY7Q, then email info@keelertavernmuseum.org to schedule a time to pick up a frame.

Finished scarecrows must be dropped off at the KTM&HC Visitor Center by Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m. KTM&HC will take photos of each entry prior to installing them on Main Street. The public can then vote for their favorite by liking the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Facebook page at www.facebook.com/keelertavernmuseum, and inviting friends and family to “like” your entry. KTM&HC will create and upload the album with all scarecrow photos by Oct. 16.