Enhance your presence online with Kristen Jensen

Kristen Jensen, a photographer, content creator and video director will speak at Believe Inspire Grow’s (B.I.G.) virtual meeting Wednesday, May 6, at 12:30 p.m.

Jensen will provide some timely tips for on camera virtual meetings & online branding tips. Attendees will come away with the tools to more effectively manage their image on Zoom and develop a powerful personal brand suited for this business climate.

For more than 20 years Jensen worked as a model. Sixteen years ago she turned around the camera and runs Kristen Jensen Productions, LLC. She has worked with thousands of directors, photographers, and videographers, and has learned from the best as to how beautiful images and brands are created.

Believe, Inspire, Grow (B.I.G.) is a women’s empowerment group that provides the inspiration, community and tools for women to grow their businesses and themselves.

To reserve a spot for the virtual meeting contact Mary Dougherty at marydougherty22@icloud.com.