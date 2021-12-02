Energy secretary to visit offshore wind hub in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is visiting a new offshore wind manufacturing hub in Providence on Thursday to talk about the Biden administration's plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and to promote the investments in the $1 trillion infrastructure deal.
Granholm is scheduled to visit the Port of Providence, where Orsted, a Danish energy company, and the utility Eversource are constructing a building for the fabrication and assembly of large, advanced components for turbine foundations. The building is scheduled to be finished this spring to support two offshore wind projects, Revolution Wind and South Fork Wind.