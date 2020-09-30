Empty New Haven building to become energy-efficient hotel

Architect and developer Bruce Redman Becker, president of Becker and Becker Associates of Westport, attends a ground breaking celebration for the Hotel Marcel that will revive the old Pirelli building, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in New Haven, Conn., that was designed by famed architect and and designer Marcel Breuer. Becker said his 165-room Hotel Marcel is expected to be the nation's first "net-zero emissions" hotel when it is completed next summer. (Peter Hvizdak/New Haven Register via AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Constructions has begun to convert a long-vacant building on New Haven's Long Wharf into an energy efficient hotel and conference center.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday inside the Pirelli building, which was purchased for $1.2 million from IKEA in January by developer Bruce Becker.

Becker said his 165-room Hotel Marcel is expected to be the nation's first “net-zero emissions” hotel when it is completed next summer.

The building's renovation includes the installation of solar panels and high-efficiency heat pumps.

The hotel is being named for Marcel Breuer, the famed modernist architect who designed the building in 1968 to look from a distance like a floating concrete cube.

Officials say the project will bring with it several hundred construction jobs and 40 full-time positions at the hotel.