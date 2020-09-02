Emily, a 3-year-old black Lab mix seeks a loving home

Emily, a 3-year-old black lab mix is seeking a forever home.

Dogs have a natural social proclivity. They readily adapt to life with people, as they will think of themselves as one of the people-pack. Long walks, car rides, and the safe feeling inside a home are basic to a dog’s social needs.

Nothing is sadder than a trusting, sweet dog full of unconditional love, being used only to breed, and then discarded. These dogs know little to nothing about our world and need truly special people who have the time, patience and love to show them a better life.

Meet ROAR’s three-year old black Lab mix, Emily. She arrived at ROAR from South Carolina severely underweight, having a skin infection and lactating. Yet from the start she has been playful, walks nicely on leash, and exhibits curiosity. To quote a Shelter staff, “Emily is an amazing young girl who has not let her sad start in life break her spirit!”

The ROAR Shelter is helping Emily get a new start on life. Her coat is now shiny and sleek, her manners improve daily, and she loves, loves, loves the affection she receives from everyone. Emily needs a human pack of adolescents or older; no young children or other dogs. Behavioral training will need to continue.

Emily is up to date on vaccinations, is microchipped and is spayed. Her adoption fee is $350.

If adopting a rescue dog is something you have seriously considered, call the ROAR/Donofrio Family Animal Shelter, 203-438-0158 to make an appointment to meet Emily. She yearns for a new realty of unconditional love and commitment to her pack.