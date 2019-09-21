Emergency drill taking place at Rhode Island's main airport

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — An exercise simulating an aircraft accident with mass casualties is taking place at Rhode Island's main airport.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation says it's conducting the emergency management drill Saturday at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, with the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and Southwest Airlines. It was scheduled to begin early Saturday and conclude around 1 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires a full-scale preparedness exercise every three years.

Airport spokesman Bill Fischer says airport operations won't be interrupted during the simulation and members of the public should not be alarmed to see multiple firetrucks on the tarmac along Airport Road.

Public safety personnel from Warwick, Providence and Cranston, as well as Rhode Island health officials, the Air National Guard, State Police and Disaster Medical Assistance Team, are participating.