Town Hall and other public buildings in ridgefield have had hand sanitizers installed for use by the public.

An official state of emergency in Ridgefield was declared Friday by First Selectman Rudy Marconi, but he said move did not reflect a worsening of the Covid-19 or coronavirus situation in town. The move is designed to broaden the options town officials have in responding to the disease.

Ridgefield Public Schools were closed indefinitely starting Friday, the school system announced late Thursday. Other major town institutions that have closed include the Ridgefield Library, Founders Hall, Lounsbury House, the Prospector Theater and the Aldrich Museum.

The emergency declaration came in the following announcement from Marconi’s office, released about midday Friday:

First Selectman Rudy Marconi declared a local State of Emergency for the Town of Ridgefield. This action gives the greatest possible operational flexibility to our departments involved in COVID-19 response, recovery and mitigation. The declaration does not indicate a major change in the local situation, but rather parallels the declaration made by Governor Lamont and facilitates dealings with state and federal authorities as necessary.

Earlier this week, Mr. Marconi ordered the partial activation of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) policy group comprising health and public safety department heads. This group meets daily to assure a coordinated response by schools, government and local businesses. Watch for situation reports and updates on these social media resources:

Center For Disease Control: (CDC): www.cdc.gov Connecticut’s Official State Site: www.ctgov Town of Ridgefield Official Site: www.ridgefieldct.org

Town of Ridgefield Office of Emergency Management Social Media: Facebook: ridgefieldoem Ridgefield Public Schools: www.ridgefield.org

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure: fever, cough, shortness of breath. If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 consult your medical provider.